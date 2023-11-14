Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Real Good Food Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Real Good Food

In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $121,388.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $121,388.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akshay Jagdale acquired 23,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $113,488.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 213,809 shares of company stock valued at $476,499 and sold 238,877 shares valued at $994,612. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

