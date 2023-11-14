Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $50,159.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $69,298 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

