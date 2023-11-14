Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spero Therapeutics
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.