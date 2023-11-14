Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.96. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

