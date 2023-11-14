Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $123,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,243,841.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

