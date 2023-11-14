Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865,865 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

