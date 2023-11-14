Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Albemarle by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.4 %

ALB stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

