Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

