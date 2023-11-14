Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $445.03 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

