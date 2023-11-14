Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $501,313.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,615.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $100,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,626.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,615.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,351 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

