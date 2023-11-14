Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $38,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Nucor by 57.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $155.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

