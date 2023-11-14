Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 219,160 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,160 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

