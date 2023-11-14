Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 16,490 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.45 and a 200 day moving average of $281.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

