Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 62,200 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 660,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $46,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.