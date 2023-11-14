Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,030 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

