Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 26,181 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $419.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.24.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

