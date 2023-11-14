Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

