Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

