California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of W.W. Grainger worth $99,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $789.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $713.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

