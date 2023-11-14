California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,332 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $96,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 78.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $189,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $112,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.