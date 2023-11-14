California Public Employees Retirement System Has $104.63 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $104,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

NXPI opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

