California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $103,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,739 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

