FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 35,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of FedEx worth $106,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

