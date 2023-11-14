Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $83,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $310,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

