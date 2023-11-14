Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

