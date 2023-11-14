Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $588.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

