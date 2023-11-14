540 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $507.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.96. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.63 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.