Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

UJUL stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

