Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $718,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VPU stock opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

