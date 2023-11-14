Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 3.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $216.55 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

