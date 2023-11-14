Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 35,600 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.37% of Texas Roadhouse worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

