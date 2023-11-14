Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,186 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.40.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,012.27 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $568.38 and a one year high of $1,014.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $895.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $838.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

