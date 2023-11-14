Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

