Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,997,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

