Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 5,318 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $23,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $330.57 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.45 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

