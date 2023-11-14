Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

BFAM opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $1,683,230. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

