Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

SKIN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKIN

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Beauty Health

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948 in the last ninety days. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,985,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,594,000.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.