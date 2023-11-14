Head to Head Comparison: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) versus Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $19.71 million 31.70 -$220.43 million ($2.70) -2.83 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$34.73 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Editas Medicine and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 1 7 7 0 2.40 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $15.19, suggesting a potential upside of 98.53%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -792.70% -54.24% -38.53% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -173.15%

Summary

Editas Medicine beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

