Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
SAP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.19.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$26.37 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. In related news, Director Joe Marsilii acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, with a total value of C$139,700.00. Also, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. 42.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
