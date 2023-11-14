Vicarious Surgical’s (RBOT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 7.0 %

RBOT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,353,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 912,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.