Vicarious Surgical’s (RBOT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 7.0 %
RBOT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,353,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 912,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.