Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

NYSE:HMY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

