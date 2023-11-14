SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) versus Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Critical Comparison

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 SciPlay 0 7 1 0 2.13

Valuation & Earnings

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 372.88%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.18%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than SciPlay.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.35 -$89.26 million ($27.95) -0.14 SciPlay $671.00 million 4.27 $22.40 million $1.01 22.71

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -114.79% -31.12% -11.32% SciPlay 3.21% 3.70% 2.99%

Summary

SciPlay beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Light & Wonder, Inc.

