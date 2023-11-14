Asure Software’s (ASUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.64% from the company’s current price.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

