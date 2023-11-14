Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

GTBIF opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.63 and a beta of 1.51.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.