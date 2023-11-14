ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

