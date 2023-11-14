ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance
NASDAQ ABVX opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile
