HC Wainwright Lowers Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Price Target to $3.10

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.10 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.28% and a negative net margin of 73.94%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

