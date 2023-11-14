Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Issued By Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

HRX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.90.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$498.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$16.61.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.