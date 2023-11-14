Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 474.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $142,298,000,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

