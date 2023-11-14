H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
