H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

About H. Lundbeck A/S

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

