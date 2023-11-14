Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

