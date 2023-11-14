Research Analysts Set Expectations for On Holding AG’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ON in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

ON Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. ON has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ON by 32.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 981,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

